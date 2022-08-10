News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Indecent images of kids posted onto hacked social media

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:37 PM August 10, 2022
People are being warned of social media accounts being hacked into and used to post indecent images of children.

Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre run by police, said reports have been increasing month on month since January.

Based on the review of reports, it said there appears to be no financial motivation behind this hacking, with no report received mentioning a ransom demand.

Offenders haven’t only posted indecent images, but reportedly have uploaded videos of the same nature as well.

The majority of victims were not aware of the hacking until they received an email from the social media platform telling them that their account had been suspended.

Action Fraud has issued advice on what to do if people come across indecent images of children online: 

  • Report it to police via 101 or visit the police station taking the device on which the images appeared.
  • Do not screenshot, save or share the image. 
  • Use 2-step verification (2SV) to protect social media accounts.
  • Ensure social media accounts use a strong and different password to your other accounts.
  • Victims of account hacking should not pay any ransoms, whether it is monetary or in the form of a ‘testimony’ video.

Hacking can be reported to Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk, or by calling 0300 123 2040.

