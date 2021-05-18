'I don't see someone disfigured' - Star's tribute to acid attack survivor

Published: 7:02 AM May 18, 2021

Adele Bellis appeared on the new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

TV star Denise Welch paid tribute to "inspirational, true survivor" Adele Bellis as her acid attack featured on a documentary.

Miss Bellis described the horrendous attack which happened in August 2014 as she appeared in the fifth episode of the Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'.

The TV personality described Adele as "an incredibly brave, inspirational young woman," who was disfigured during a "wickedly horrific acid attack."

Ms Welch said: "An innocent girl who despite the odds came out fighting and found the strength to be a true survivor."

Adele Bellis being interviewed for the new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

The episode featured interviews with Adele, her father Kevin Bellis, criminal barrister Melanie Simpson and psychologist Dr. Linda Papapdopoulos.

Having been in an "on and off" relationship with "obsessed" criminal Anthony Riley since 2008, when she was 16, he had broken her jaw and threatened her family during a campaign of terror.

With the relationship over in August 2014, Riley paid an associate - Jason Harrison - £500 to attack Miss Bellis.

Then aged 22, Miss Bellis had concentrated sulphuric acid splashed on the side of her face, arms, chest and skin that dissolved her ear.

Miss Bellis endured weeks of painful skin grafts and operations, as well as months of gruelling treatment.

In October 2015 Riley was jailed for a minimum of 13 years of a life term for offences including conspiracy to apply a corrosive liquid after paying Harrison to throw the acid.

Harrison served a two-year sentence before being released.

Adele Bellis appeared on the new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

During the interview, Miss Bellis said: "I don't know where I have got my strength from.

"I felt a weight lifted off my shoulders knowing he (Riley) was in prison. August 14 is like an anniversary but it's a day I don't get upset any more.

"It's a day where I think I've done so much, I've come a long way, and that is how I get through things."

Recalling the fateful day, she said: "The smell, I can't describe it, it was just a burnt flesh smell - I felt my face melting.

"My parents flew back from holiday and it was awful - dad fell to floor and I was saying to mum not to look at me."

Miss Bellis now works as a beautician to help other women feel strong. She is also an author and a campaigner.

Ms Welch said: "I don't see someone disfigured, I see someone with inner strength and steel.

"I think you are an incredibly brave, inspirational young woman."

