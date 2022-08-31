US airwoman bailed over death of biker on Norfolk road

A serving member of the United States Air Force has been banned from leaving the country after being charged with causing the death of a motorcycle rider in Norfolk.

Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove, Downham Market, has been charged with causing death by careless driving following the death of 33-year-old motorcyclist Matthew Day.

Mr Day died on Friday, August 26, following a crash on the B1160 Lynn Road in Southery, near Downham Market.

Hayes, who serves at RAF Lakenheath, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, having previously appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday.

During a short hearing, Hayes spoke only to confirm her date of birth and address.

The court heard that United States authorities had made a submission arguing it had jurisdiction over the case.

However, a point of contention remained over whether Hayes was carrying out her duties at the time of the crash.

A further court hearing was scheduled for November 11, during which arguments will be made by the Crown Prosecution Service and US authorities over which has jurisdiction to deal with the case.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram granted Hayes bail until this date.

Hayes' passport was seized following her arrest and as part of her bail conditions, it was retained by the court.

Conditions also stated that the servicewoman is not permitted to leave England or Wales ahead of the next court date, that she is not permitted to stay anywhere other than her address in Downham Market and that she must report to King's Lynn police station every Saturday.

Section 11 of the Vesting Forces Act 1952 states that the UK courts do not have primary jurisdiction when "the offence arose out of and in the course of the service person's duties as a member of the visiting force".

Under this section, the visiting force is able to issue a certificate to take on jurisdiction over the case.

The case comes three years on from the death of British 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who was involved in a Northamptonshire crash with Anne Sacoolas, the wife of US diplomat Jonathan Sacoolas.

It proved to be a high profile issue which caused diplomatic tension between UK and US officials.



