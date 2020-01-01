Abuser with Mickey Mouse tattoo still on the run after prison escape

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

Police are still hunting a man convicted of domestic abuse offences a month after he escaped from Norwich Prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Daniel Coe, 40, from Bury St Edmunds is serving a sentence for domestic abuse offences, and escaped from the Knox Road prison at about 9.30am on Sunday, December 1.

Coe is white, approximately 5ft 9in with short brown hair, and possibly a beard.

You may also want to watch:

He has a Mickey Mouse tattoo on his right upper arm and a Taz and Daffy Duck tattoo on his left arm and is likely to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

Coe is known to frequent the Stalham, Norwich and Bury St Edmunds areas.

A spokesman for the Prison Service said: "We are working closely with Norfolk Police to recapture Daniel Coe who will face further punishment once caught. Absconds from open prison are extremely rare with only one in the four years to March 2019 from HMP Norwich."

Call police on 101.