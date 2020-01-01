Search

Advanced search

Abuser with Mickey Mouse tattoo still on the run after prison escape

PUBLISHED: 09:55 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 01 January 2020

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

Police are still hunting a man convicted of domestic abuse offences a month after he escaped from Norwich Prison.

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve AdamsNorwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Daniel Coe, 40, from Bury St Edmunds is serving a sentence for domestic abuse offences, and escaped from the Knox Road prison at about 9.30am on Sunday, December 1.

Coe is white, approximately 5ft 9in with short brown hair, and possibly a beard.

You may also want to watch:

He has a Mickey Mouse tattoo on his right upper arm and a Taz and Daffy Duck tattoo on his left arm and is likely to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

Coe is known to frequent the Stalham, Norwich and Bury St Edmunds areas.

A spokesman for the Prison Service said: "We are working closely with Norfolk Police to recapture Daniel Coe who will face further punishment once caught. Absconds from open prison are extremely rare with only one in the four years to March 2019 from HMP Norwich."

Call police on 101.

Most Read

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Redwell Brewery bosses defiant despite parent company liquidation

The parent company of Redwell Brewing is being placed in liquidation. Pic: Archant

‘I love being half the man I used to be’: Councillor sheds 16st in a year

Mark Gingell is literally half the man he was a year ago after shedding 16-stone at Slimming World in Diss. Picture: Rowena Mason

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

What’s the best piece of advice you have ever been given?

Teachers and books are both sources of many pieces of advice we remember for life. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nurse shortage forces Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to shut beds

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has shut four critical care beds. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists