Baby's injuries were 'markers of abuse', murder jury told
- Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk
A court heard bleeding found in the eyes of a baby allegedly murdered by her father were "characteristic of abuse rather than non-accidental head trauma".
Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with the murder of his daughter, Eleanor.
Paramedics found her "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade, at about 8.25pm on December 18, 2019.
She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died on December 20, 2019, as a result of a catastrophic brain injury.
The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly Easey, allowed the death to occur.
The jury of six men and six women have previously heard that following Eleanor's death the baby was examined and found to have “extensive”, “multi-layered bleeding” in both eyes.
Giving evidence on Tuesday (February 1) Jo McPartland, consultant paediatric pathologist at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, was asked about what might have caused this.
She was asked by Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, about an account given by Christopher Easey describing having to brake suddenly in the car on December 18, 2019.
Dr McPartland said while there has been a study looking at retinal haemorrhages caused by motor accidents they were "much more severe than the braking incident described by Mr Easey".
She said that as Eleanor was said to be in a rear-facing car seat at the time "there shouldn't be significant movement of the head and neck to cause those injuries that we've seen in the eyes".
The expert witness was also asked to consider another scenario suggested by the defendant that Eleanor fell to the floor with a "thud" after he was feeding her.
He felt Eleanor's head had "hit the carpet" but "didn't know" whether she had hit the table.
Ms Howes asked if either of these explanations were "plausible".
She replied: "No."
Dr McPartland said the injuries sustained by Eleanor were "characteristic of abuse rather than accidental head trauma".
Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.
Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.
The trial continues.