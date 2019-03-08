City taxi driver stabbed in knife-point robbery

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Mile Cross in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT Archant Norfolk 2017

A taxi driver was left wounded after being robbed at knife-point in Norwich.

The driver for ABC Taxis was stabbed in the incident in George Pope Road, Mile Cross on Sunday morning.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers had responded to reports that a taxi driver had been robbed in the area, adding that the driver had sustained “slash wound injuries” in the incident.

He said enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect.

ABC Taxis, based in Paddock Street in Norwich, confirmed that one of its drivers had been stabbed on Sunday but would not give further details.