Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

City taxi driver stabbed in knife-point robbery

PUBLISHED: 14:33 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 31 March 2019

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Mile Cross in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Mile Cross in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant Norfolk 2017

A taxi driver was left wounded after being robbed at knife-point in Norwich.

The driver for ABC Taxis was stabbed in the incident in George Pope Road, Mile Cross on Sunday morning.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers had responded to reports that a taxi driver had been robbed in the area, adding that the driver had sustained “slash wound injuries” in the incident.

He said enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect.

ABC Taxis, based in Paddock Street in Norwich, confirmed that one of its drivers had been stabbed on Sunday but would not give further details.

Most Read

Police appeal after Norwich girl, 14, goes missing

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to find Georgia Moore, 14, from Norwich, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police station could be knocked down to make way for flats

The former North Lynn police station, which could be demolished to make way for flats Picture: Google

Drink driver caught speeding in town centre

A drink driver was stopped in by police in Gorleston on Saturday night. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Best team in this league by a mile and top for a reason’ – City fans thrilled after win at Boro

Ben Godfrey celebrates victory with more than 1,300 Norwich City fans who made the journey to Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

Onel Hernandez celebrates his winner in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City taxi driver stabbed in knife-point robbery

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Mile Cross in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Police appeal after Norwich girl, 14, goes missing

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to find Georgia Moore, 14, from Norwich, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police station could be knocked down to make way for flats

The former North Lynn police station, which could be demolished to make way for flats Picture: Google

Police issue appeal for missing Lowestoft man

Police are appealing for help to trace a Barry Cartwright, a 41yr old male from Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Onel Hernandez talks celebration booking and the moment he’s never experienced before

Onel Hernandez rifles Norwich City in front at Middlesbrough, earning a crucial win the process. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists