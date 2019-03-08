Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

Search

PUBLISHED: 18:23 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 31 March 2019

George Pope Road in the Mile Cross area of Norwich. Picture: Staff

Archant

A taxi driver has been left with knife wounds after being robbed in broad daylight.

George Pope Road in Norwich where a taxi driver was attacked in broad day light on Mothers Day. Picture: StaffGeorge Pope Road in Norwich where a taxi driver was attacked in broad day light on Mothers Day. Picture: Staff

The incident took place in George Pope Road in the Mile Cross area of Norwich around midday on Sunday.

It is believed the driver, who works for ABC Taxis, had just completed a job in the street near to George Pope Close when they were attacked and robbed at knifepoint.

Following the incident police and the ambulance service were called to the street, with residents reporting police officers remained on the scene until around 2.30pm.

Fran Wright, who has lived in George Pope Road for 11 years, described the events of Sunday lunchtime as shocking: “It seems that over the last few years there have been quite of a lot of things going on [in the area].

“It’s normally so quiet, so it seems to be a bit of shock,” she said.

Another resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “We heard the police and the ambulance arrive, but we didn’t think much of it, you hear them all the time.”

Adding that they had lived in the street for 30-years, they said: “It shakes you up a bit when you hear of these things. Nothing like this has happened before, but unfortunately you can be anywhere in the world and it can happen. That’s life.”

Lucy Jack, 33, who has lived in George Pope Street for about five years but grew up in the area, echoed her neighbours’ concerns.

“Of course it’s shocked me, I’ve got four children and it’s not very nice. It seems that there are more and more of [these sorts of incidents] all the time.

“It’s shocking and a bit scary, most of the people down this street have children and are families. I don’t like to go out to my car at night, I’m fed up with it.

“I just wish there was something that could be done about it, because it’s terrible,” she said.

ABC Taxis, based in Paddock Street in Norwich, confirmed that one of its drivers had been stabbed on Sunday but would not give further details.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said officers had been called to George Pope Street following reports a taxi driver had been robbed in the area, they said the driver had sustained “slash wound injuries”.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

