Taxi driver robbed at knife-point thanks community for support

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT Archant Norfolk 2017

A taxi driver who was left wounded after being robbed at knife-point in Norwich has thanked people for their “generosity and camaraderie” since the attack.

The driver for ABC Taxis was stabbed in the robbery in George Pope Road on Sunday morning.

The victim, who is in his 50s but who does not want to be named, returned to work after two to three days off following the incident.

He said he wanted to thank people for their support.

The victim said: “I have been working within the taxi industry for over 25 years and have fortunately never had to experience an event similar to Sunday’s before.

“I have also never experienced such generosity and camaraderie from colleagues following an incident.”

He added: “It means an awful lot to know I have your backing and support.”

He said he hoped it would not happen again to fellow drivers in the city.

Chris Harvey, marketing manager at ABC Taxis, based in Paddock Road, Norwich, said the response from other drivers and members of the public had been incredible.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of support from drivers and members of the public just sending their well wishes.

“Drivers from other companies have sent their support as well.”

Mr Harvey said he wanted to emphasise that due to changes in technology many customers now paid for their taxis via the app, meaning drivers have far less money on them now than they might have done in the past.

• Shaun Hayes, 28, of Penn Grove in Norwich, has appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court charged with nine offences, including robbing a taxi driver of £100 in George Pope Road, on Sunday, March 31.

Hayes, who has also been accused of robbing shops in Nelson Street on Tuesday, March 5, Woodcock Road on Tuesday, March 12 and Waterloo Road on Thursday, March 14, also faces four counts of possession of an offensive weapon between March 5 and 31.

The final charge relates to the theft of a Samsung tablet on Tuesday, February 26.

He did not enter any pleas in relation to the charges and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 3.