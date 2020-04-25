Driver caught travelling at 102mph on A47

A driver was caught travelling at 102mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A driver was stopped by police after being caught travelling at more than 100mph on the A47.

Within a short space of time, the West team have just stopped 2 vehicles #A47 Terrington



1 car at 102mph & a van travelling at 96mph #Fatal4 #SlowYouDown pic.twitter.com/93s36dPRTK — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 24, 2020

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) recorded a car travelling at 102mph along the A47 at Terrington St John at 1.16pm on Friday, April 24.

Within a short space of time, a van driver was also spotted doing 96mph on the same stretch of road by the same team.

Both drivers were stopped by officers.

This latest example of speeding comes after police revealed a dramatic rise in drivers being caught travelling at more than 100mph on Norfolk roads, prompting the head of NSRAPT to urge people to stick to speed limits to avoid the strain of crash victims on the NHS.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard said: “It is very disappointing to see such a dramatic increase in speeding drivers, especially when we are seeing fewer vehicles on our roads. If you are involved in a serious collision you are highly likely to need vital health care, therefore increasing the demand on our NHS.

“Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, there has never been a more important time for us to all do our bit by protecting our NHS by reducing our chances of needing health care.”

And Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, urged people undertaking essential travel to do so safely.

“This life you save may even be your own,” he said.

Six people have died in four separate incidents on the A47 in Norfolk so far this calendar year, including three who died within the space of a week.

Two women were killed on the Acle Straight when their pink Nissan Micra collided with a white Fiat Ducato van on March 2.

A futher two people died following a crash between a lorry, tanker and a car on the A47 near Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, just four days later.

There have also been fatal incidents on the road at Colney and King’s Lynn so far in 2020.