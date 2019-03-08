Lamborghini driver accused of speeding at 145mph on A47

A man accused of speeding on the A47 at 145mph in a Lamborghini is due to appear in Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A motorist accused of driving on the A47 at 145mph in a Lamborghini is among a number of people due to appear in court on speeding charges.

Liam Lambert, 34, of Norwich Road, Besthorpe, near Attleborough, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 28.

He has been charged with speeding on the A47 at Dereham on May 14 this year, where he allegedly reached speeds of 145mph in a Lamborghini Aventador.

He has also been charged with failing to give information to police on June 6 this year.

Meanwhile, David Williams, 42, of Cholmondeley Way, West Winch, near King's Lynn, was convicted of speeding on the A47 when he appeared in court on August 23, 2019.

He drove at 146mph in a BMW at Terrington St John on May 11, 2019, at around 3.47pm.

Ryan Walter, 24, of Eximoor, Christchurch, near Downham Market, was convicted of speeding on the A47 when he appeared in court on August 23, 2019.

He drove at 124mph on the dual carriageway at Walpole Highway in a BMW on May 22, 2019, at around 2.43pm.

Donatas Zajarnijus, 25, of Neville Road, Sutton, was convicted on August 2, 2019, for speeding on the A47 at North Tuddenham.

He drove at 125mph in a BMW on April 22, 2019, on the dual carriageway at around 8.18pm.

Williams, Walter and Zajarnijus had their cases adjourned to this Monday.