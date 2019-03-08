Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Lamborghini driver accused of speeding at 145mph on A47

PUBLISHED: 09:09 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 27 October 2019

A man accused of speeding on the A47 at 145mph in a Lamborghini is due to appear in Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man accused of speeding on the A47 at 145mph in a Lamborghini is due to appear in Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A motorist accused of driving on the A47 at 145mph in a Lamborghini is among a number of people due to appear in court on speeding charges.

Liam Lambert, 34, of Norwich Road, Besthorpe, near Attleborough, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 28.

He has been charged with speeding on the A47 at Dereham on May 14 this year, where he allegedly reached speeds of 145mph in a Lamborghini Aventador.

He has also been charged with failing to give information to police on June 6 this year.

Meanwhile, David Williams, 42, of Cholmondeley Way, West Winch, near King's Lynn, was convicted of speeding on the A47 when he appeared in court on August 23, 2019.

He drove at 146mph in a BMW at Terrington St John on May 11, 2019, at around 3.47pm.

Ryan Walter, 24, of Eximoor, Christchurch, near Downham Market, was convicted of speeding on the A47 when he appeared in court on August 23, 2019.

He drove at 124mph on the dual carriageway at Walpole Highway in a BMW on May 22, 2019, at around 2.43pm.

Donatas Zajarnijus, 25, of Neville Road, Sutton, was convicted on August 2, 2019, for speeding on the A47 at North Tuddenham.

He drove at 125mph in a BMW on April 22, 2019, on the dual carriageway at around 8.18pm.

Williams, Walter and Zajarnijus had their cases adjourned to this Monday.

Most Read

Emergency services attend Norwich city centre incident

Emergency services at an incident in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Brewery gets sales boost after signing new deal with Aldi

From the left; North Sea Coffee cafe owner Becky Robinson, carnival committee member Luke Evans, Redwell Brewing MD Ben Hopkins, and Cromer carnival chiarman Tony Shipp celebrate the launch of the Cromer Pilsner lager in July. Pic: Karen Bethell/Archant library

Norwich clothes store relocating after nearly 30 years

Ginger, Timberhill. Pic: Archant library

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Assaults and ‘inappropriate restraints’ at care home for vulnerable adults

A care home for vulnerable adults has been plunged into special measures after inspectors found physical restraints had been used inappropriately on people in distress. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Emergency services attend Norwich city centre incident

Emergency services at an incident in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Coastal-inspired clothing store opens in high street

Blackshore Coastal Clothing have opened their new store on Southwold's High Street. PHOTO: Simon Middleton

Is it right to spend thousands of pounds on new computers and tablets for councillors?

Thetford Town Council have made the decision to spend �9,000 on IT. Pictured: King's House, Thetford Council's meeting place and councillor Jane James. Picture: Archant/Google

SEE INSIDE: The factory making £500 pillows

Take a look around the Norfolk Feather Company. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Seven rescued after boat runs aground

The Wells RNLI inflatable lifeboat was among rescuers called to aid of people on boat that had run aground. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists