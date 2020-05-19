Furious driver brandished knife in A47 road rage incident

A knife was pulled in a road rage incident involving two drivers near Norwich.

The incident occurred at a traffic light junction in Postwick as the two cars waited to turn onto the A47 towards Trowse, between 8.30am and 9am on Thursday, May 14.

After a dispute, the driver of a grey Volvo V40 brandished the weapon towards the victim in a threatening manner before driving off at speed onto the A47, police said.

Both drivers remained in their cars during the incident, and were not known to one another.

Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact PC Darryl Robinson at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/31363/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.