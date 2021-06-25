Lorry driver who killed two people in 'tragic' A47 crash jailed

Published: 2:01 PM June 25, 2021

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47, which killed Peter Stebbings from Necton.Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter - Credit: Archant

A "remorseful" lorry driver who killed two people and seriously injured another in a "tragic" three-car collision has been jailed.

Daniel Hewett, 48, and of Fairfax Road, Norwich, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and a 19-and-a-half month driving ban after pleading guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving on the A47 at Little Fransham on March 6 of last year.

Judge Katharine Moore, who presided over the hearing at Norwich Crown Court, first heard the details of the event on Thursday, June 24 — but said she needed the night to "reflect on the evidence" in a "far from simple case".

Calvin Beckett was described as a supportive brother by his two sisters, who appeared in court today - Credit: Supplied

Addressing the defendant on Friday, she recalled the events leading up to his fatal decision, which resulted in the death of 78-year-old Peter Stebbings and 47-year-old Calvin Beckett, from Dereham.

She said to him: "By all accounts it was a clear day and visibility was good.

"You were travelling above the speed limit for your vehicle, and though you could clearly see the traffic slowing ahead of you for about 14 seconds before the crash, you began accelerating.

"About four seconds before the crash you were travelling at 56mph, when the cars ahead were clearly either stationary or barely moving.

"At this point you applied the breaks. You then swerved to avoid the cars in front of you, veered into the opposite lane and then swerved back.

"The lorry you were driving toppled, and you collided with Mr Beckett and Mr Stebbings, who was with his wife at the time.

"You plainly admit you are responsible for the crash. You had a clear and unobstructed view, and plenty of time to act."

Jonathan Goodman, defending Hewett, said the father-of-three had "no recollection" of what had happened and could not explain his actions.

He said it was a "tragic mistake", albeit one with the "worst imaginable consequences".

The judge said she accepted Hewett's "clear remorse", that he was a family man with three young children, the sole breadwinner and, ordinarily, "a perfectly careful driver".

The A47 was closed after the crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson - Credit: Archant

However, she rejected the defence's position that this was a "momentary lapse" in concentration, and instead called it an "extended period of inattention", which put the offence into the top and most "serious category" of carelessness.

Concluding the hearing, she said she had taken into account Hewett's "strong personal mitigation", and the fact he is at no risk of reoffending, but that custody was unavoidable.

"There is no other appropriate punishment", she said. "I have made the sentence as short as it can be."