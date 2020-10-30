Driver stopped after 90mph race with two-year-old on board

The Mercedes stopped on the A47 in Gorleston while racing with a two-year-old child on board. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A speeding motorist has been caught racing another vehicle on the A47 with a two-year-old child in their car.

Police stopped the driver of a high powered Mercedes car on the A47 inner relief road in Gorleston on Friday night.

The driver is facing further action after being clocked travelling at 90mph while racing another motorist on the dual carriageway that has a 50mph limit.

Further investigations also found that the young child was incorrectly restrained in the car.

Action is also benign taken against the second driver.

A tweet Norfolk and Suffolk road policing stated: “The other vehicle will be receiving a letter in the post shortly.”