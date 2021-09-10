WATCH: Shocking footage of police chasing drink-driver
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Norfolk police have released shocking footage of the moment a drink-driver tried to escape the police.
The man was pulled over by the police after travelling over 95mph and driving dangerously on Lingwood Road, near Norwich.
Deciding he wasn't going to stop, the driver pulled away and picked up speed.
He eventually lost control over the car after approaching a bend dangerously and bouncing over a mound of earth and crashing into a field.
The man was later tasered by the police after resisting arrest and for being confrontational.
William Crater, 56, of Post Office Road, Lingwood, was sentenced on Friday at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court and received an 18-month driving ban.
Sergeant Joe Simon, from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Crater’s actions were irresponsible, and extremely dangerous, and could easily have resulted in the loss of someone’s life."
Most Read
- 1 Deli owners speak out about seven-year hate campaign
- 2 Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others
- 3 Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row
- 4 Trio who kidnapped man for six hours jailed for total of 10 years
- 5 Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story
- 6 Second-hand car dealer taken to court over vehicle with dangerous faults
- 7 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
- 8 Wishlist for horse burned in arson attack sells out
- 9 Man who was late to take son to school event jailed for fatal A47 crash
- 10 Bid for 31 homes in village is approved