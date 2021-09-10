News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: Shocking footage of police chasing drink-driver

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:21 PM September 10, 2021   
A47 drink-driver Norfolk

56-year old man was caught drink-driving on the A47 and was later pulled over on Lingwood Road - Credit: Norfolk Police

Norfolk police have released shocking footage of the moment a drink-driver tried to escape the police.

The man was pulled over by the police after travelling over 95mph and driving dangerously on Lingwood Road, near Norwich.

Drink-driver on A47 Norfolk

56 year old man drink-driving tried to evade the police - Credit: Norfolk Police

Deciding he wasn't going to stop, the driver pulled away and picked up speed.

He eventually lost control over the car after approaching a bend dangerously and bouncing over a mound of earth and crashing into a field.

A47 drink-driver Norfolk

The drink-driver crashed into a field in Lingwood Road - Credit: Norfolk Police

The man was later tasered by the police after resisting arrest and for being confrontational. 

William Crater, 56, of Post Office Road, Lingwood, was sentenced on Friday at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court and received an 18-month driving ban.

Sergeant Joe Simon, from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Crater’s actions were irresponsible, and extremely dangerous, and could easily have resulted in the loss of someone’s life."



