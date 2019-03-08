Drink-driver found three times over limit on A47

Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A drink-driver was caught three times over the limit on the A47 after police were tipped off by a member of the public.

Norfolk And Suffolks Roads and Armed Policing Team said they had a call from a “concerned member of the public” in the early hours of the morning.

After pulling the vehicle over, on the A47 at Great Yarmouth, the driver blew a highest reading of 114 mcg in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35.