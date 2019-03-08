Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Drink-driver found three times over limit on A47

PUBLISHED: 06:57 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 12 April 2019

Photo: James Bass.

Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A drink-driver was caught three times over the limit on the A47 after police were tipped off by a member of the public.

Norfolk And Suffolks Roads and Armed Policing Team said they had a call from a “concerned member of the public” in the early hours of the morning.

After pulling the vehicle over, on the A47 at Great Yarmouth, the driver blew a highest reading of 114 mcg in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Most Read

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Do you know this woman? Police in CCTV appeal after petrol station purse theft

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a purse theft at a Norfolk petrol station. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Work worth £10m set to begin on Norfolk roads next week

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Youth coach Kit Carson abused boys while at Norwich City, victims allege

Kit Carson (foreground, right) pictured with trialists heading for a football camp in Shotley, Suffolk, on February 19, 1986. Photo: Cambridge News

Norfolk tulip fields ablaze with colour

Workers in the tulip fields near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Drink-driver found three times over limit on A47

Photo: James Bass.

Revealed - what people really think of King’s Lynn

Despite its downsides, King's Lynn still has plenty going for it, according to your responses to our survey Picture: Ian Burt

Motorists warned following spate of van thefts

Since the start of January, 23 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadland, South Norfolk and Kings Lynn areas.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists