Drink-driver found three times over limit on A47
PUBLISHED: 06:57 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 12 April 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A drink-driver was caught three times over the limit on the A47 after police were tipped off by a member of the public.
Norfolk And Suffolks Roads and Armed Policing Team said they had a call from a “concerned member of the public” in the early hours of the morning.
After pulling the vehicle over, on the A47 at Great Yarmouth, the driver blew a highest reading of 114 mcg in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Comments have been disabled on this article.