‘Erratic’ A47 drink-driver was ‘going through a break-up’

The A47 at Dereham. The road has been closed in both directions while police are dealing with a crash. Picture: Google StreetView

A man who was caught almost three times over the drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads.

Declan Dent, 46, was pulled over by police when he was driving his Vauxhall Cavalier “erratically” on the A47 at Dereham.

He was found to have 102mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Dent, of Market Lane, Crimplesham appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, October 12 when he admitted drink-driving on July 20 this year.

Michael Cole, mitigating, said Dent had been going through a relationship break up and accepted he made the decision to drink too much alcohol.

He said the defendant accepted his guilty and admitted it at the first opportunity.

Dent was banned from driving for a total of 24 months.

He was also fined £1,333, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £133 victim surcharge.