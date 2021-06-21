A47 driver stopped in smashed up Vauxhall and failed drug test
Published: 8:20 AM June 21, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
A driver failed a drug test after being pulled over by officers concerned over the state of his car.
The Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the black Vauxhall on the A47 at North Burlingham on Sunday afternoon.
They quickly found it was being driven in a dangerous condition, with the front bumper hanging off and cracked in several places.
Half of the number plate was also missing, while the two front tyres were bald – one of which was only inflated to 19psi.
The car itself was prohibited from driving, and the driver was arrested after failing a roadside drug wipe.