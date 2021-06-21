News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

A47 driver stopped in smashed up Vauxhall and failed drug test

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:20 AM June 21, 2021   
This car was pulled over on the A47 after police spotted its front bumper was hanging off.

This car was pulled over on the A47 after police spotted its front bumper was hanging off and half the number plate was missing. - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver failed a drug test after being pulled over by officers concerned over the state of his car.

The Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the black Vauxhall on the A47 at North Burlingham on Sunday afternoon.

This car was pulled over on the A47 after police spotted its front bumper was hanging off.

This car was pulled over on the A47 after police spotted its front bumper was hanging off and half the number plate was missing. - Credit: NSRAPT

They quickly found it was being driven in a dangerous condition, with the front bumper hanging off and cracked in several places.

Half of the number plate was also missing, while the two front tyres were bald – one of which was only inflated to 19psi.

This car was pulled over on the A47 after police spotted its front bumper was hanging off.

This car was pulled over on the A47 after police spotted its front bumper was hanging off and half the number plate was missing. - Credit: NSRAPT

The car itself was prohibited from driving, and the driver was arrested after failing a roadside drug wipe.

You may also want to watch:

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial photo of flooding in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live | Gallery

Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain

Daniel Moxon and James Weeds

Logo Icon
Blakeney has been named one of the most beautiful villages in England by the Telegraph.

Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Gary Parker is set to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

Man put hidden camera in bedroom to spy on wife

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service was called after a woman collapsed on a bus on Dereham Road in

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after four-car crash on key road into Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon