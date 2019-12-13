Search

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 11:25 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 13 December 2019

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 which saw one person trapped inside their vcar.

At around 9.52am, a Ford Focus and a VW Sharan people carrier were involved in a crash near the road's junction with the B1140 at North Burlingham, travelling towards Norwich.

Emergency services remain on the scene, with firefighters, paramedics and police all in attendance.

Three fire crews attended the scene, from Earlham, Carrow and Gorleston stations, with firefighters forced to free a person who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

The road's westbound carriageway is partially blocked while emergency services continue to attend to the scene, with traffic reported to be slow as a result.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said no serious injuries were suffered by either of the motorists, despite one of the drivers needing to be released from their car.

As of 11.40am, both vehicles had been moved off of the carriageway and were awaiting recovery.

For travel updates across the region, visit our live traffic map.

