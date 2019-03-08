Search

A47 Bascule Bridge closed in both directions

PUBLISHED: 08:03 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 14 November 2019

Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft is closed in both directions over a "technical fault".

The bridge is closed until further notice and engineers are on the scene working to fix the issue.

A spokesperson for the Highways Agency said: " Bascule Bridge is current closed in both directions, this is due to a technical fault, we currently have a crew on scene working hard to resolve the issue. We appreciate your patience and will update you as soon as possible."

Highways England have been carrying out 20 nights of maintenance works.

