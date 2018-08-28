Search

Vehicle stopped by police for being in ‘a dangerous condition’

PUBLISHED: 11:26 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:26 23 December 2018

Police stopped a vehicle that was being driven in a dangerous condition. Picture: Archant

A motorist has been reported for driving a vehicle in a “dangerous condition” after it was stopped by police on a busy road.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle on the A47 at Acle on Saturday, December 22.

In a post on Twitter, the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “A47 Acle, vehicle stopped which is MOT exempt due to its age but found to be in a dangerous condition.

“Driver just under the alcohol limit, vehicle prohibited and driver reported.”

According to police, a vehicle prohibition notice stops a vehicle in a dangerous condition from being driven on the roads.

