Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

11 April, 2019 - 23:09
Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police were “shocked and disappointed” when they stopped a car carrying three small children in Norfolk and found the driver had no licence, insurance or MOT - and had taken drugs.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted on Thursday night that they had stopped a car on the A47 Acle Straight earlier in the day.

They said the car’s MOT had expired in August 2017, the driver’s licence had expired, they had no insurance and they tested positive for drug use.

The police tweeted: “The team were shocked and disappointed to find three small children in the rear of the car.”

