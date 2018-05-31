Police chase brought to a halt after van driver escaped onto farm track

A police chase was brought to a halt after a van driver headed off-road onto a farm track.

The incident happened after officers tried to stop a blue Ford Transit van on the A148 at Fakenham at 5.20pm on Saturday, February 29.

A police spokesman said they had wanted to speak to the driver regarding a reported theft in the Fakenham area.

But the van failed to stop for the officers so they chased the vehicle down the A148 towards King's Lynn.

However, police said the pursuit was abandoned for safety reasons after the vehicle left the road and drove onto a farm track.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen the pursuit or have dash camera footage of the pursuit or the manner of driving of the van.

They're asked to contact PC Alex Chenery at Fakenham Police Station on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.