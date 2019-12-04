Drink-driver stopped after ignoring A146 closure following serious crash

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT @NSRAPT

A drink-driver has been stopped by police after ignoring a road closure caused by two pedestrians being hit by a car near a supermarket.

At around 8pm on Wednesday evening, police closed a stretch of the A146 close to Morrisons in Beccles, after two pedestrians were hit by a car.

Police said the pedestrians were hit by a car after pulling over and exiting their own vehicle, having realised one of their mobile phones had been left on the roof of their vehicle and had fallen off.

Upon searching for the missing phone, they were involved in a crash with a Ford C-Max, opposite the supermarket.

The pair suffered neck, shoulder and back injuries as a result of the incident, though Suffolk Police said these are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

In the aftermath of the incident, police closed the road while the car - which suffered severe damage on its window screen - was recovered and the pedestrians received medical treatment. Both were taken to hospital.

However, while the road closure was in place, another vehicle - which had ignored the police cordon and carried on driving - was pulled over by officers at the scene.

An officer writing on the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Twitter account, said: "Incredibly, despite cones, signs and blue lights a driver has failed to see the closed road.

"It could have been very serious had one of us been hit as we worked at the collision.

"Driver was spoken to and she was found to be TWICE the legal alcohol limit. #thatmightexplainit."