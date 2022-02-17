Man arrested after crash leaves motorcyclist with life-changing injuries

A man has been arrested after a crash on the A143. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man has been arrested following a crash on the A143 which has left a motorcyclist with life-changing injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious crash in Needham at 5.38am on Thursday, February 17.

It happened on the Brockdish and Needham bypass, between Tumbril Lane and Upper Harman’s Lane, and involved a blue Saab 9-3 car and a green Kawasaki motorbike.

The blue Saab 9-3 car was travelling towards Diss from Needham and the Kawasaki motorbike was travelling eastbound in the opposite direction.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, suffered life-changing injuries in the collision and was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

He remains in hospital.

The Saab driver, a man in 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was taken to Wymondham police station and remains in custody.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

Police are particularly keen to hear from any motorist who was overtaken by the Saab car before the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Reed or PC Andrew Lincoln at David.Reed@norfolk.police.uk or Andrew.Lincoln@norfolk.police.uk or telephone 101 quoting incident number 57 and the date Thursday, February 17.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.