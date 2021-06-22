'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped
- Credit: NSRAPT
Three lorry drivers were dealt with by police on the same day for offences in terms of the abnormal loads they were carrying.
Officers from the Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team made the stops on the A143 near Bungay on Monday.
One was carrying plant machinery which was too large for the trailer it was on, overhanging on both sides and projecting too far off the back.
It also had no mirrors and no attendant, while officers criticised the attempt made at home-made marker boards.
"Spray painting your load red and white doesn't count," they said.
That was after police had already pulled over two other lorries at the same time, which also had overhanging loads.
Officers also found the two drivers had committed offences regarding their hours on the road.
