Suspected drink-driver was more than twice the limit

PUBLISHED: 21:09 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:10 28 December 2019

The motorist was stopped by police on the A12 at Blythburgh on Boxing Day. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A motorist who was more than two times the legal drink drive limit has been charged after being stopped by police on Boxing Day.

The motorist was found to be two-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit after he was stopped on the A12 at Blythburgh on December 26.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "#Halesworth Officer, PC Brett stopped a vehicle on December 26 on the A12 at Blythburgh at 12.40pm.

"On speaking with the driver, PC Brett suspected they had been drinking, so required a sample of breath.

"The driver failed and was arrested on suspicion of drink drive.

"Once in custody, the driver provided an evidential sample two-and-a-half times over the legal limit, which is 35mcg.

"Because we are still in the Christmas drink drive campaign, these offences are being prioritised by the courts."

