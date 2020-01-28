Search

'The long squelch home' - suspected coursers swim for safety

PUBLISHED: 12:50 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 28 January 2020

Two cars carryng suspected hare coursers were abandoned in flood water on the A1101 Wash Road at Welney Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Suspected hare coursers faced a 'long squelch home' after their cars became caught in flood water.

Police were called to reports of seven men and dogs in water near the pair of 4x4s, which became stranded on the A1101 Wash Road at Welney, on the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border.

All had left the scene by the time officers arrived. But what was described as "hare coursing paraphernalia" was found in the vehicles.

The vehicles are the latest in a string of cars to be abandoned on Wash Road, which floods to depths of more than 1m each winter.

The low-lying land between the Delph and Hundred Foot rivers is designed to soak up excess water after heavy rains, to prevent flooding further downstream.

Each winter, the emergency services are called out to rescue people who ignore warning signs and barriers and end up stranded.

