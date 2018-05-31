‘95mph is always going to get our attention’ - police warning after A11 speeder snared

A driver has been caught speeding on the A11 after overtaking a police car at nearly 100mph.

Officers were on patrol in a marked car on the dual carriageway at Elveden, on Thursday, April 2 at about 2.30pm when the male driver went past at 95mph.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter: “Male driver didn’t realise, a) he was speeding and b) there was a marked police car that he had passed.”

The post reminded the public that police are still responding to calls and there are multiple ways of getting in contact with officers during the coronavirus outbreak.

It added: “If you want to speak to police we have online reporting or telephone 101 or 999 but 95mph is always going to get our attention.”