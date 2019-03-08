Teenage driver who flipped car in A11 roundabout smash 'misjudged' junction

A teenager who was headed for a Norfolk music festival "vaulted" up into the air and finished upside down after having "misjudged" a roundabout on the A11, a court has heard.

Ryan Lamb, 18, had been heading with friends to the Sundown music festival at the Norfolk Showground when he crashed his van on the 'Stag' roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough.

But Lamb, of Bury St Edmunds, has gone on trial at Norwich Magistrates Court having denied driving a motor vehicle dangerously on September 1 last year.

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said Lamb, who was 17 at the time, had two passengers in his Citroen Berlingo van which was headed to the Norfolk music festival.

The defendant had been heading to the festival with another friend who was driving a Peugeot van.

Mr Jackson said that witnesses will describe how, prior to the crash, there say had been "undertaking" going on along the way with the defendant having to swap lanes to avoid colliding with the vehicle in front.

The court then heard that Lamb "misjudged" the so-called Stag roundabout on the A11.

Mr Jackson said: "As a result of that misjudgement the vehicle vaults up and turns upside down".

He said it was fortunate that those involved in the crash, including Lamb, suffered only cuts and bruises.

He said it was the crown's case that this was dangerous driving that fell far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver.

He said: "It would be obvious to a competent and careful driver that driving in the way he did was dangerous."

Mr Jackson said that when interviewed Lamb told police that he had "completely misjudged" the roundabout.

When asked whether he thought he would have passed a driving test having driven like that he replied "obviously not".

Giving evidence on Thursday (August 1) a friend of the defendant, who had been travelling in another van, described how they had been driving at about 60mph or 70mph on the way to the festival.

He said he had been following Lamb when he "went over the roundabout".

He told the court how the van ended up "on its roof" and he went to make sure those inside the vehicle were "all right".

Simon Nichollls, defending, asked if he had been concerned about the way the vehicle was being driven by Lamb up to the roundabout.

He replied: "Not really, no."

Another witness described how the defendant, who was driving a silver van, and another driver in a white van "appeared to be having a competition" or "a race" and added there seemed to be "some kind of intimidation" between the two.

When asked by Mr Jackson whether the driving of the silver van was safe or considerate he replied "absolutely not".

He later described seeing the silver van after having crashed.

Mr Nicholls, defending, asked whether the witness would say the same about the driver of the other van, in terms of the driving of that vehicle not being safe or considerate.

The witness said: "That's correct".

A female witness also gave evidence on Thursday afternoon and told the court she saw the silver van "completely misjudge the roundabout" before going "up in the air and on its roof".

The trial continues.