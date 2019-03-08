Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Teenage driver who flipped car in A11 roundabout smash 'misjudged' junction

PUBLISHED: 14:42 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 01 August 2019

Ryan Lamb is appearing at Norwich Crown Court after he crashed his van on the A11. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ryan Lamb is appearing at Norwich Crown Court after he crashed his van on the A11. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A teenager who was headed for a Norfolk music festival "vaulted" up into the air and finished upside down after having "misjudged" a roundabout on the A11, a court has heard.

Ryan Lamb, 18, had been heading with friends to the Sundown music festival at the Norfolk Showground when he crashed his van on the 'Stag' roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough.

But Lamb, of Bury St Edmunds, has gone on trial at Norwich Magistrates Court having denied driving a motor vehicle dangerously on September 1 last year.

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said Lamb, who was 17 at the time, had two passengers in his Citroen Berlingo van which was headed to the Norfolk music festival.

The defendant had been heading to the festival with another friend who was driving a Peugeot van.

Mr Jackson said that witnesses will describe how, prior to the crash, there say had been "undertaking" going on along the way with the defendant having to swap lanes to avoid colliding with the vehicle in front.

The court then heard that Lamb "misjudged" the so-called Stag roundabout on the A11.

Mr Jackson said: "As a result of that misjudgement the vehicle vaults up and turns upside down".

He said it was fortunate that those involved in the crash, including Lamb, suffered only cuts and bruises.

He said it was the crown's case that this was dangerous driving that fell far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver.

He said: "It would be obvious to a competent and careful driver that driving in the way he did was dangerous."

Mr Jackson said that when interviewed Lamb told police that he had "completely misjudged" the roundabout.

You may also want to watch:

When asked whether he thought he would have passed a driving test having driven like that he replied "obviously not".

Giving evidence on Thursday (August 1) a friend of the defendant, who had been travelling in another van, described how they had been driving at about 60mph or 70mph on the way to the festival.

He said he had been following Lamb when he "went over the roundabout".

He told the court how the van ended up "on its roof" and he went to make sure those inside the vehicle were "all right".

Simon Nichollls, defending, asked if he had been concerned about the way the vehicle was being driven by Lamb up to the roundabout.

He replied: "Not really, no."

Another witness described how the defendant, who was driving a silver van, and another driver in a white van "appeared to be having a competition" or "a race" and added there seemed to be "some kind of intimidation" between the two.

When asked by Mr Jackson whether the driving of the silver van was safe or considerate he replied "absolutely not".

He later described seeing the silver van after having crashed.

Mr Nicholls, defending, asked whether the witness would say the same about the driver of the other van, in terms of the driving of that vehicle not being safe or considerate.

The witness said: "That's correct".

A female witness also gave evidence on Thursday afternoon and told the court she saw the silver van "completely misjudge the roundabout" before going "up in the air and on its roof".

The trial continues.

Most Read

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

A11 reopens after sewage tanker catches fire

A sewage tanker caught fire on the A11. Photo: Andy Pinkney

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

‘There’s now a feeling of oppression’ - Anger at spiked metal gate installed to restrict beach access

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

How a careless tourist’s pork pie could devastate East Anglia’s pig farms

Pig farmer Alastair Butler of Blythburgh Free Range Pork has warned of the dangers of African Swine Fever. Picture: Simon Parker

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

A11 reopens after sewage tanker catches fire

A sewage tanker caught fire on the A11. Photo: Andy Pinkney

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists