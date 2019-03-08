Search

Driver clocked at 107mph in A11 rush hour traffic

PUBLISHED: 08:30 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 17 April 2019

A driver has been reported after being recorded doing 107mph on the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A driver has been reported after being recorded doing 107mph on the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A driver is facing a court date after being stopped doing over 100mph on the A11.

Police pulled over the motorist at Elevden during the evening hour on Tuesday (April 16).

Officers on patrol from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing team had clocked the car doing 107mph on the dual carriageway section of the road.

The motorist has been reported for their driving and now faces a court summons because of the excessive nature of the speed they were doing.

