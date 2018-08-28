Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A11 driver arrested for being disqualified and having weapon

PUBLISHED: 15:37 26 January 2019

Police traffic patrols have been targeting speeding drivers on the A11. Picture: James Bass

Police traffic patrols have been targeting speeding drivers on the A11. Picture: James Bass

Archant

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and being in possession of an offensive weapon after being stopped on the A11.

The disqualified driver of a Mercedes was arrested and an uninsured Ford Focus was seized on the A11. Picture: Norfolk PoliceThe disqualified driver of a Mercedes was arrested and an uninsured Ford Focus was seized on the A11. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police used pre-emptive tactics to avoid a pursuit as they stopped a Mercedes E220 on the dual carriageway near Wymondham on Saturday. The suspected disqualified motorist was also found to have no insurance and the car was seized.

The arrest was one of a series of stops as central area police in Norfolk worked with Norfolk and Suffolk road traffic patrols targeting speeding drivers.

A Ford focus was also seized after being stopped for travelling too fast and the driver was found to have forgot to insure it.

Responding to the operations Sgt Chris Harris, of Norfolk & Suffolk’s Roads & Armed Policing Team & Road Casualty Reduction Team, tweeted: “Great team work”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

The Steam Packet in Norwich looks set to be denied early opening on Derby Day. Picture: Antony Kelly

Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Sheffield United – Canaries clash with automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City welcome Championship automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, for a crunch Carrow Road fixture.

Pie shop opens on site of former pet store

Anthony and Bridget Mattocks have opened Norfolk's Pie Man in Sheringham. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Lorry floats banned from Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession - to cut pollution

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Norwich City’s majority shareholders talk investment, succession and the Webber and Farke revolution

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have spoken to Along Come Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists