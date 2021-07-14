A11 time trial cyclist suffered serious injuries when hit by van driver

Published: 9:31 AM July 14, 2021

A woman was knocked off her bike on the A11 on Sunday, July 11. - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a van driver while taking part in a cycling time trial on the A11.

It happened at around 9.05am on Sunday, July 11, on the northbound carriageway between Snetterton and the Shropham turn-off.

While she was competing in the time trial event, she was knocked off her bike by a white Mercedes Sprinter van travelling in the same direction.

She suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while emergency service crews made the scene safe, before it reopened at 11.15am.

Time trial organiser Mark Fairhead said in the aftermath it was an officially-organised event which had been risk assessed, with the appropriate signage in place and the police were aware.

The incident had caused long delays on the A11 but the roads were clear once it fully reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with their investigation.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was travelling in the area and has relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Paul Williams at the Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.