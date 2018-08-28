Search

Advanced search

A11 motorbike crash victim is believed to be US airman

PUBLISHED: 14:02 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:03 27 December 2018

An airman from RAF Lakenheath is understood to have died in a motorbike accident on the A11 on Christmas Day. Pictured is the main gate at the base Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

An airman from RAF Lakenheath is understood to have died in a motorbike accident on the A11 on Christmas Day. Pictured is the main gate at the base Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A11 on Christmas Day is understood to be a US airman based at RAF Lakenheath.

The man, who has not yet been named, was riding a blue Kawasaki motorcycle travelling southbound on the A11 at Barton Mills when it collided with the central reservation at the junction with Newmarket Road just before 5.30pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the motorcycle rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition and died on Wednesday, December 26.

The 48th Fighter Wing public affairs office at RAF Lakenheath said: “An airman assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident that occurred at approximately 5.30pm, December 25, near the Fiveways Roundabout in Suffolk.

“The identity of the airman will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been made.

“No additional details are available at this time.”

The road was closed until 10pm for a serious collision investigation to take place.

Police officers would be keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the A11 carriageway just prior to the collision.

Any information to assist the investigation should be reported to Suffolk Police Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 219 of Tuesday, December 25.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene (stock photo). Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Police arrest driver outside RAF Lakenheath for drink driving

Police were called to a collision outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

Ipswich Town fans react to today's 3-0 defeat at QPR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

A11 motorbike crash victim is believed to be US airman

An airman from RAF Lakenheath is understood to have died in a motorbike accident on the A11 on Christmas Day. Pictured is the main gate at the base Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘It could have been really horrible’ - Couple tell of lucky Christmas Day escape after crash

David and Jill Hill, of Corpusty, with their four dogs, who were in a car accident on Christmas Day, 2018. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk town has third largest house price rise in UK, report suggests

Mere Street in Diss, a town which ranks among the highest property price growths nationally according to Zoopla. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists