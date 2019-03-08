Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police) Archant

A motorist has escaped police after driving down the A11 the wrong way.

The police pursuit saw officers chase the car down the A11 from Hethersett to Attleborough but when the car started driving down the A-road the wrong way police were forced to terminate the chase.

They later found the vehicle abandoned and despite using police dogs, a drone and a helicopter to search for the driver, police could not find any trace of them.

Sergeant Chris Harris from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Busy shift so far following a pursuit along the #A11 from #Hethersett to #Attleborough where vehicle then drove wrong way along #A11 - Pursuit terminated immediately & vehicle found abandoned nearby Drone + @NSPoliceDogs + @NPASLondon used for searching but no trace.”