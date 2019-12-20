Two children in car involved in A11 hit-and-run with lorry

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash on the A11.

The crash, involving four vehicles, happened at about 4.25pm on Friday, December 20 on the A11 southbound carriageway at Barton Mills.

A white cab articulated HGV lorry was in collision with a white Peugeot Active and a black Vauxhall Corsa and blue VW Caddy were also involved.

The HGV failed to stop at the scene and continued driving.

The driver of the VW Caddy sustained some neck pain and two children in the Peugeot also sustained minor injuries.

The road was clear at about 6.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who can described the white HG that failed to stop or has dash cam footage of the incident should contact police, quoting CAD reference 326 of 20 December 2019.