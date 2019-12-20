Search

Advanced search

Two children in car involved in A11 hit-and-run with lorry

PUBLISHED: 13:40 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 23 December 2019

The incident took place on the A11 at Barton Mills. Photo: Google

The incident took place on the A11 at Barton Mills. Photo: Google

Google

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash on the A11.

The crash, involving four vehicles, happened at about 4.25pm on Friday, December 20 on the A11 southbound carriageway at Barton Mills.

A white cab articulated HGV lorry was in collision with a white Peugeot Active and a black Vauxhall Corsa and blue VW Caddy were also involved.

The HGV failed to stop at the scene and continued driving.

The driver of the VW Caddy sustained some neck pain and two children in the Peugeot also sustained minor injuries.

The road was clear at about 6.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who can described the white HG that failed to stop or has dash cam footage of the incident should contact police, quoting CAD reference 326 of 20 December 2019.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Caroline Flack mobbed outside court ahead of assault hearing

TV presenter Caroline Flack arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court charged with assault. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 23, 2019. See PA story COURTS Flack. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Chris Goreham: It’s difficult to do justice to genuine Norwich City legends

Martin Peters (right) pictured in dressing room at Stoke City on April 24, 1976. Picture: David Hine

Buendia stresses importance of winning games in City’s ‘mini-league’ ahead of Villa clash

Emi Buendia returned to his best against Wolves on Saturday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists