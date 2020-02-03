Search

Advanced search

Van driver arrested after crashing on A11 while four times drink-drive limit

PUBLISHED: 10:19 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 03 February 2020

The incident took place at the Stag Roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough. Picture: Google.

The incident took place at the Stag Roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough. Picture: Google.

Archant

A drink-driver was arrested after he was involved in a crash while more than four times the drink-drive limit.

Officers from Breckland Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were called to the Stag roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough at around 4.30pm on Sunday, February 2, after a van and a Vauxhall Corsa crashed.

You may also want to watch:

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, failed a roadside breath test after being found to have 152 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg.

The driver was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Max Aarons rates the Premier League’s best right backs

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has revealed who he would have as his ultimate Premier League full back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

From caravan burgers to a Norwich institution: The rise of Zaks restaurant

Coming around again: Ian Hacon pictured at Zaks in 2003. He is now taking over the business after buying it with Chris Carr. Pic: Archant library

Heart-shaped messages of love replace race hate poster as police probe continues

Heart-shaped messages outside Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant
Drive 24