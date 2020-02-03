Van driver arrested after crashing on A11 while four times drink-drive limit
PUBLISHED: 10:19 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 03 February 2020
A drink-driver was arrested after he was involved in a crash while more than four times the drink-drive limit.
Officers from Breckland Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were called to the Stag roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough at around 4.30pm on Sunday, February 2, after a van and a Vauxhall Corsa crashed.
The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, failed a roadside breath test after being found to have 152 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg.
The driver was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.
No-one was injured in the incident.
