Van driver arrested after crashing on A11 while four times drink-drive limit

The incident took place at the Stag Roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough. Picture: Google. Archant

A drink-driver was arrested after he was involved in a crash while more than four times the drink-drive limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

@NSRAPT are just back from dealing with an RTC on the A11 at Attleborough with @BrecklandPolice The driver blew an astonishing 152, the legal limit is 35! Thankfully no one injured! #nonefortheroad #fatal4 #713/1350 pic.twitter.com/kNCqzjHDtQ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 2, 2020

Officers from Breckland Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were called to the Stag roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough at around 4.30pm on Sunday, February 2, after a van and a Vauxhall Corsa crashed.

You may also want to watch:

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, failed a roadside breath test after being found to have 152 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg.

The driver was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

No-one was injured in the incident.