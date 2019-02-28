Teenager found with £1,200 worth of heroin

A teenager has been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

Police stopped the 17-year-old in Tombland on Wednesday and he was found to be carrying heroin worth more than £1,200.

A police spokesman said: “Police searched a male on Waggon and Horses Lane in Norwich at around 4pm on Wednesday 27 March and seized heroin, more than £1000 in cash and mobile phones.

“The male, aged 17, and from the London area, remains in police custody.”

He was also found to be carrying cannabis.