Teenager found with £1,200 worth of heroin
28 February, 2019 - 12:22
Archant
A teenager has been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.
The drugs found on a person in Tombland. Picture: Norwich Police
Police stopped the 17-year-old in Tombland on Wednesday and he was found to be carrying heroin worth more than £1,200.
A police spokesman said: “Police searched a male on Waggon and Horses Lane in Norwich at around 4pm on Wednesday 27 March and seized heroin, more than £1000 in cash and mobile phones.
“The male, aged 17, and from the London area, remains in police custody.”
He was also found to be carrying cannabis.
