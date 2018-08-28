Search

Motorcyle set alight in Bungay sparks police investigation

PUBLISHED: 15:39 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 03 January 2019

Fire fighters responded to a call just after 11pm of a vehicle well-alight on Castle Lane, Bungay. Picture: Archant

A motorcycle was stolen and set on fire down a bridle way in Bungay last night.

Fire fighters responded to a call just after 11pm of a vehicle alight on Castle Lane, Bungay.

The Peugeot Speedfight was stolen from the outside of the Fleece Inn, Bungay.

It was then moved to the down a bridle way, to the riverside and set on fire.

The vehicle was completely burnt out when police attended the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

