Four-foot wooden gates stolen from church

Police are appealing for any information after the wooden gates were taken from the entrance to St Matthias Church. Picture: Google Archant

A pair of 4ft gates were stolen overnight from a church in Thorpe Next Haddiscoe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for any information after the wooden gates were taken from the entrance to St Matthias Church, on Church Road.

According to police, the gates were stolen from the location, on Church Road between 5pm on Thursday, February 7 and 1am the following day.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at that time, or have information about the theft have been urged to contact PC Dave Greenwood at Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.