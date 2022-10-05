999 emergency call operators to go on strike this week

The NHS 111 phone line is under fire for missing targets - Credit: Archant © 2013

People in need of emergency service help have been warned they may face disruption as 999 call operators join fresh strikes over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are set to stage walk-outs tomorrow - Thursday, October 6 - with further demonstrations set for later in the month.

And the union has confirmed that 999 emergency call handlers will be among those on the picket lines.

These workers will be 999 operators - the people who initially pick up calls and put them through to the individual blue light service the caller needs.

The strikes are over a pay dispute between BT and Openreach, with its workers having previously staged walkouts in recent months.

But this will be the first time that 999 call handlers have joined - with around 500 of these workers expected to participate nationwide.

CWU general secretary Dave Watson said: "The dispute is modern Britain in a nutshell - lives are at risk because a company's top brass won't listen to workers.

"This decision was not taken lightly, but our union's repeated attempts to initiate discussions were declined by management who clearly believe they are above negotiating a fair deal for people who make massive profits for them.

"999 operators are using foodbanks, they're worried about the bills and are being stretched to the limit.

"It is no surprise that the goodwill of workers has run dry and that services will now be hampered."

A spokesman for the BT Group said the organisation was "profoundly disappointed" that 999 services would be impacted by the strikes.

He said: "We know our colleagues are dealing with the impacts of high levels of inflation, and, while we respect the right of colleagues to take industrial action, we are profoundly disappointed that the CWU is prepared to take this reckless course of action by including 99 services in strikes.

"We will do whatever it takes to protect 999 services - redeploying our people to the most important priority is a normal part of BT Group operations."

Picket lines will be held across the region, with sites in Norwich, Cromer, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Dereham.