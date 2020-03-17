Search

Sentencing of woman who stole £90k from her mother is adjourned

PUBLISHED: 14:35 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 17 March 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman who stole almost £90,000 from her elderly mother who suffers from dementia has had her sentencing adjourned.

Karen Wakeling, 47, was found to have breached her position of trust over a 10-year period while having power of attorney over the affairs of her mother, who is in her 80s.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Wakeling made a series of transactions, taking money from her mother’s account to fund holidays, pay off debts and even using her cash to pay for her 40th birthday party at a hotel in Hunstanton.

Wakeling denied fraud but the jury took just over an hour to find Wakeling guilty of fraud following a trial in January.

Wakeling, of School Road, Heacham, was due to be sentenced on Tuesday (March 17) but the case was adjourned until June 1.

The defendant was still barred from visiting her mother unchaperoned but could contact her by letter or other means.

