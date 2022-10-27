Nearly 90 drivers found not wearing seatbelts during police crackdown

Almost 90 motorists were found not wearing seatbelts during a police crackdown on lorry drivers in Norfolk last week.

More than 250 vehicles were stopped and 316 offences were detected during the five-day crackdown named Operation Tramline.

The operation saw police provided with a heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) tractor unit by National Highways which allowed officers to carry out patrols across Norfolk's road network and focus on offences committed by lorry drivers.

A total of 254 vehicles were stopped, consisting of 48 HGVs, 103 LGVs, and 97 smaller goods vehicles.

The offences included 88 people not wearing a seatbelt, 32 using a mobile phone and 49 insecure loads.

The initiative took place between Monday, October 17, and Friday, October 21, and involved officers from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team with patrols on the A47, A11 and A17.

Officers issued 262 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs), arrested one person, and issued words of advice to 13 drivers.

Three vehicles were seized and four drivers were dealt with through rectification notices.

Five drivers were referred to the traffic commissioner.