More than 70 speeding drivers snared in police day of action

Published: 5:49 PM July 22, 2021

The Operation Moonshot Team used ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology to target known offenders and interrupt criminals using the roads. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

More than 70 people were caught speeding and a further 38 vehicles were stopped by police near Thickthorn services on Tuesday.

A number of officers - including the Operation Moonshot Team - took part in the Roads Policing Action Day, which was aimed at disrupting crime and reducing road casualties.

38 vehicles were inspected, with two of them being seized by police. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The Operation Moonshot team used automatic number plate recognition technology to target known offenders and interrupt criminals using the roads, while also targeting unsafe vehicles.

Officers working alongside the Safety Camera Van Partnership conducted roadside checks at the Thickthorn park and ride throughout the day.

A total of 38 vehicles were escorted to the check site, with 16 traffic offence reports (TORs) issued throughout the day and two vehicles seized.

76 cars were caught speeding near Thickthorn Park and Ride on Tuesday. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers were dealt with for the following offences:

7 vehicle defects

2 insecure loads

1 vehicle in a dangerous condition

1 driving without valid MOT

3 driving without valid insurance

2 weight offences

In addition, 76 vehicles were caught speeding.

Inspector Simon Jones in the Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "This was a very successful day with a number of people being dealt with for various offences including vehicle defects, driving without insurance or a licence.

16 Traffic Offence Reports were issued throughout the day. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"It is extremely disappointing to see that some drivers are not only putting their own safety at risk but also the safety of other road users.

"We continue to emphasise just how important it is to ensure your vehicle is not only road safe by checking for defects but also to ensure you are driving in a responsible manner with the relevant policies in place.

"A number of TORs were issued on Tuesday, July 20, as part of this initiative, which could result in fines and/or points on drivers’ licences.

"Anyone with existing points on their licence risks losing it completely.

"This follows a series of action days, and is the latest to bring skills and resources together to disrupt criminal activity and make our communities safer."