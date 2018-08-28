Over 700 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers
PUBLISHED: 08:47 08 February 2019
Campaigners detected more than 700 speeding drivers across South Norfolk and Breckland last month.
Community Speed Watch was launched in 2007 and is a project empowering communities to help tackling the problem of speeding.
The groups are issued with a speed radar gun, signs and reflective jackets and carry out speed checks in 30mph and 40mph limits.
Breckland has 21 community volunteer teams who each month give up time to monitor traffic speed and raise awareness. In January they were out over 69 hours and recorded 475 speeders.
Meanwhile in total campaigners with the 17 groups in towns and villages across South Norfolk detected 232 speed offences in January.
Drivers detected are sent letters by Norfolk police offering speed awareness advice.
Norfolk currently has 70 Community Speed Watch teams in total with new teams awaiting training.
Anyone wanting to set up a Community Speed Watch scheme in their village or town can contact the Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership on 01603 276433 or the local district engagement officer by dialling 101.