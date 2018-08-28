Over 700 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in Breckland and South Norfolk caught 707 drivers in January. Picture: Antony Kelly © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

Campaigners detected more than 700 speeding drivers across South Norfolk and Breckland last month.

Breckland have 21 teams of @CommunitySpeedwatch who each month give up time to keep their communities safe. In Jan they were out over 69hrs, recording 475 speeders who will be contacted by Norfolk Police. Can your village benefit from CSW? #TeamWork#SlowYouDown#PC898 pic.twitter.com/NuAX7yA0Ry — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) February 7, 2019

Community Speed Watch was launched in 2007 and is a project empowering communities to help tackling the problem of speeding.

The groups are issued with a speed radar gun, signs and reflective jackets and carry out speed checks in 30mph and 40mph limits.

Breckland has 21 community volunteer teams who each month give up time to monitor traffic speed and raise awareness. In January they were out over 69 hours and recorded 475 speeders.

Meanwhile in total campaigners with the 17 groups in towns and villages across South Norfolk detected 232 speed offences in January.

Drivers detected are sent letters by Norfolk police offering speed awareness advice.

Norfolk currently has 70 Community Speed Watch teams in total with new teams awaiting training.

Anyone wanting to set up a Community Speed Watch scheme in their village or town can contact the Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership on 01603 276433 or the local district engagement officer by dialling 101.