Motorists beware - 7 little known driving laws you might be breaking

Drivers who cause a noise nuisance could soon be fined with the introduction of new hi-tech road cameras.

Modified loud exhausts are illegal on public roads but enforcement action is rare, however, the trial of ‘noise cameras’ in Great Yarmouth aims to test whether that can change.

Noise is one of just dozens of lesser known or fairly enforced driving laws.

With over 300 regulations in the Highway Code alone, there’s a possibility you might be breaking the law unknowingly when you get behind the wheel.

Last year, more than 1.3 million road traffic offences committed in the UK resulted in an endorsement, according to the DVLA, who responded to a Freedom of Information request from temporary car insurance provider Cuvva.

Of these offences, exceeding the speed limit and driving uninsured were listed as some of the top road offences committed in 2021.

However, there are less familiar motoring laws that can result in legal action. Some are surprising rules that you might not be aware of.

Driving too slowly

We all know that breaking the speed limits is illegal, but driving too slowly can also be a punishable offence.

Causing a build-up of traffic or encouraging other drivers to take unnecessary risks by driving too slowly or proceeding with too much caution, police could charge you with dangerous driving under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Dirty number plates

It is illegal to have dirty number plates. Speed cameras and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) devices must be able to log your car's registration plate.

Early in 2022, new number plate rules were introduced. Harder-to-recognise fonts, including 3D lettering and background colours were banned.

You can get a £100 on-the-spot fine or possibly up to £1,000.

Splashing pedestrians

Soaking a hapless pedestrian by driving through a puddle is not just rude, it’s also illegal.

Seen as careless and inconsiderate driving under the Road Traffic Act 1998, you could risk a £5,000 fine and as many as three penalty points on your licence.

Unrestrained dogs in the car

Having your pooch on the loose in the car could see you fined up to £5,000 and issued with nine points.

Not having your furry friend in a carrier or harness when travelling risks becoming distracted and causing an accident through careless driving. And although it’s not actually illegal, don’t let your dog stick his head out of the window.

Parking facing the traffic at night

Did you know there are laws regarding which direction you park after dark?

You have to park so that the rear of your car faces oncoming traffic so that their headlights pick up your rear reflectors, unless you’re parked in a recognised parking space.

Clearly one of those rules rarely enforced, doing so could in theory however still result in a fine of up to £2,500.

Driving with snow on your roof

It’s common sense to remove the built-up snow from windows and windscreens, but if you don’t clear it off your vehicle’s roof, you could face a fine and penalty points added to your licence.

If you have to brake sharply, the snow could slip down, obscuring the windscreen, leaving you with no visibility and in a difficult situation.

Angry driving

If we’re being honest, this is something we’ve all experienced - feeling impatient, frustrated or angry at other road users.

However if you’re caught swearing, making obscene hand gestures, shouting or honking your horn at other drivers, you could face fines of up to £1,000 under the Crime and Disorder Act of 1998.

It’s also illegal to push into a queue of traffic or drive too close to the car in front, also known as tailgating.