£60,000 cannabis factory discovered during search

PUBLISHED: 09:45 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 06 December 2019

Scorpion East police officers located a £60,000 cannabis factory in Lowestoft. Picture: Scorpion Team Twitter

A cannabis factory has been discovered in Lowestoft by a specialised drugs squad.

Suffolk Police's Scorpion drug team "located" the cannabis factory in the Lowestoft area yesterday (Thursday, December 5).

The Scorpion East branch of the team Tweeted: "Cannabis factory located in Lowestoft by East Scorpion yesterday.

"Upstairs at the address had been converted into 2 grow rooms containing 81 plants with estimated value of £60,000."

Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.

The proactive team tackles County Lines across Suffolk.

In July Scorpion East officers seized hundreds of cannabis plants, estimated to be worth about £200,000, from a Pakefield home.

Check back on this website for further updates.

