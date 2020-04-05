Search

Arrests made after £60,000 cannabis factory discovery

PUBLISHED: 08:57 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 05 April 2020

Scorpion East police officers located a £60,000 cannabis factory in Lowestoft. Picture: Scorpion Team Twitter

Scorpion East police officers located a £60,000 cannabis factory in Lowestoft. Picture: Scorpion Team Twitter

Archant

Two people have been arrested after a cannabis factory was discovered by a specialised drugs squad.

Investigations are continuing after Suffolk Police’s Scorpion drug team located the cannabis factory in Lowestoft in December.

Police subsequently arrested a man and a woman in connection with the incident, but inquiries are ongoing.

A total of 81 cannabis plants were located within two rooms – estimated to have a value of around £60,000 – at an address in Jacobs Street, Lowestoft about 9.45am on December 5.

Electricity had also been abstracted from the property.

A police spokesman said: “A 27-year-old man from Gillingham in Kent and a 31-year-old woman from Beccles were arrested on January 28.

“They were questioned and released under investigation, pending further inquiries.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/73459/19.

■ Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.

The proactive team tackles County Lines across Suffolk.

