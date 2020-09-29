Man charged after 5kg cannabis stash is uncovered

A man has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs after police raided a home.

Lewis Whitehouse, 24, of Pakefield Road, was charged in connection with the drug offence after he was arrested in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “Officers from the Operation Sentinel East team attended an address yesterday morning, Monday, September 28 as part of an ongoing operation.

“A search was carried out and five kilograms of cannabis was recovered from within.”

Whitehouse was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Whitehouse appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 29, where he was remanded in custody, pending a next hearing on a date to be fixed.