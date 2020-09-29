Search

Man charged after 5kg cannabis stash is uncovered

PUBLISHED: 14:06 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 29 September 2020

On board with the Operation Sentinel East team from Suffolk Police as they scour the area during a previous operation in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

On board with the Operation Sentinel East team from Suffolk Police as they scour the area during a previous operation in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A man has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs after police raided a home.

The Operation Sentinel logo. Picture: Suffolk ConstabularyThe Operation Sentinel logo. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Lewis Whitehouse, 24, of Pakefield Road, was charged in connection with the drug offence after he was arrested in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “Officers from the Operation Sentinel East team attended an address yesterday morning, Monday, September 28 as part of an ongoing operation.

“A search was carried out and five kilograms of cannabis was recovered from within.”

Whitehouse was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Whitehouse appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 29, where he was remanded in custody, pending a next hearing on a date to be fixed.

