Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown
- Credit: Google
Eleven people were discovered not wearing seatbelts and two cars were pulled over for careless driving in a day of police action in Thetford.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team organised the day (May 10) as part of an operation to reduce road casualties and disrupt criminality.
The team worked alongside officers from the Road Casualty Reduction Team and Operation Moonshot.
A total of 85 vehicles were stopped and escorted to a check site at Forest Retail Park on London Road.
Only 11 left the site having committed no offences.
Police recorded 54 offences and 49 traffic offence reports were issued.
The most common offences were load offences including overweight vehicles (11 recorded), window tints not conforming to regulations (nine), registration plate offences (seven) and not wearing a seat belt (11).
The less common offences were careless driving (two), dangerous condition offences (three recorded), vehicle registration offences (two), no MOT (three), no insurance (four), defective lights (one) and no driving licence (one).
A number of vehicles were also immediately prohibited from road use due to defects.