500m exclusion zone to protect residents from neighbour from Hell

PUBLISHED: 17:36 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 03 February 2020

Russell George has been ordered not to go within 500m of his former home at Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft Photo: Clare Bogan

A judge has imposed a 500m exclusion zone banning the "worst neighbour in the country" from going anywhere near to his old home.

Russell George, 54, had been convicted of breaching a restraining order and one charge of assault after he spat at his neighbour's teenage son while wearing a multi-coloured dressing gown.

After his conviction, George was warned the judge was considering using powers to force him to move but despite that still refused to come to Norwich Crown Court for his sentencing on Monday.

However Judge Stephen Holt said matters had already moved on since the last hearing as George's brother had been in touch with the court to say that George had moved out under terms of his late mother's will.

He said the house on Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft was now going to be sold and the cash distributed between her family.

Judge Holt said that meant he would not have to resort to any draconian powers but instead imposed a restraining order banning him from coming within 500m of his old address, to protect his neighbours.

Judge Holt said: "He is a neighbour from hell, there is no doubt about that."

He also jailed George for 12 months but said as he had already spent time on remand he would soon be released.

However Judge Holt warned George if he breached the order by going back to his old address he would be arrested and brought straight back to court.

He said: "George has no right to go back there."

He added: "He will be told in no uncertain terms not to go back to his previous address."

Afterwards Brian Wren, the neighbour who most recently took George to court and attended the hearing, said he was relieved and added: "I just hope that it will be an end to it all."

He added despite the order he would still be on the alert as George had breached orders before.

Foul-mouthed George would swear and spit at his neighbours, and is accused by those who live near him of smearing dog mess in keyholes and chucking items from his garden.

He also poured cold water over another neighbour and was branded the worst neighbour in the country.

